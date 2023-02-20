BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A non-profit is bringing brighter days to kids in NWA.

Community Service, Inc. offers help to kids 18 and younger in need through services like day mental health services and juvenile justice.

On Thursday, March 2, the Community Service Youth Foundation will host “Brighter Days,” a fundraiser that benefits the programs of the non-profit.

It’ll take place from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Thaden Fieldhouse in Bentonville. Tickets are available now at $75 per person or $100 per couple.

You can find more information and pay for tickets online.

