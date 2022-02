SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — February is Black History Month and Core Brewing and Distilling Company is celebrating by launching a new series, “Black is Beautiful.”

There are three separate recipes: a stout rendition, an IPA, and a seltzer version.

“Black is Beautiful” is a collaborative effort to raise awareness of racial injustice.

You can find more information about the series by visiting Core of Arkansas. Displays will also go up inside of Walmarts in Northwest Arkansas.