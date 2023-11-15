NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — Cranksgiving is back another year, an event described as a food drive on two wheels.

Groups of four will ride around the city collecting foods from a list that’ll be given to people in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

This year, three breweries are participating. You can show up to either Bike Rack Brewing, Ozark Beer Company, or Fossil Cove to get your lists and then set out for your ride.

You’re asked to bring $15-20 for purchases and a bag or backpack to carry the items. Cyclists choose their route, and teams can only purchase up to 4 items at each location. Once all purchases are made, participants return to the brewery with their goods.

Cranksgiving will take place Sat., Nov. 18. Registration starts at noon and the race begins at 1 P.M.

You can find more information online.

