ROGERS, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s a food drive on two wheels – Cranksgiving is bringing the biking community together to give back to NWA.

On Sat. Nov. 19, bikers and their families are invited to ride around Downtown Rogers and solve a scavenger hunt that’ll lead them in the aisles of grocery stores searching for items that’ll be donated to a local food pantry. Be sure to bring $15 – $20 to purchase the food.

Bikers will meet at Ozark Beer Co. Taproom at noon.

Donations will support CARE Community Center.