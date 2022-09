FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ready, set, bike! You and your colleagues can get in on a bike challenge for the month of September!

NWA’s We Are Trailblazers will be hosting the challenge from Sept. 1 – Sept. 30. All you have to do is log your rides to earn points, climb the leaderboard, and win prizes!

September’s challenge is all about getting your workplace registered and getting a friendly competition going between everyone.

You can register, for free, online.