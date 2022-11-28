BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This Friday, December 2nd, Dancing with Our Stars NWA is returning to the area with a fundraising competition featuring eight dancers.

Much like the nationally recognized show “Dancing with the Stars,” the evening will feature a host of people with little to no previous dancing experience. But this December, contestants will also be fundraising for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

On its website, the Children’s Tumor Foundation says this is its signature fundraising event, and supports their mission “to drive research, expand knowledge and improve clinical care for patients living with NF [neurofibromatosis].”

The December 2nd event will be at 6 p.m. in Bentonville’s 21c Hotel and Museum. You can find more information about the event, purchase tickets, or donate to the Children’s Tumor Foundation through this link.