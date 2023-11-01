ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Community Cohesion Project is putting on a free event for families to celebrate and learn more about Dia De Los Muertos.

CCP is the collective effort of Walmart, P&G, and Crystal Bridges to create a more inclusive environment.

On Sunday, Nov. 5 there will be a free family festive that’ll include traditional foods, music, Catrina fashions, and crafting activities.

You will also have the chance to help complete a traveling mural that will be shown all over Northwest Arkansas.

The event will take place at The Metroplex, 2305 S. 8th St. in Rogers from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

The event is free but you are asked to register online.