SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Dogwood Festival will return from April 28 – April 30.

It’s organized by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Volunteer Dogwood Festival Committee.

According to its website, the award-winning festival features exhibitors from all over the country. You can shop from more than 200 booths while enjoying food and live music.

Some of the food favorites include smoked chicken dinners, alligator-on-a-stick, and homemade root beer.

There will also be a kid zone which will include rides and activities including an inflatable obstacle course and rock-climbing wall.

The Dogwood Festival will be Fri., April 28, and Sat., April 29 from 9 A.M. to 7:30 P.M. and Sun., April 30 from 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.