SPRINGDALE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – During National Developmental Disabilities Month this March, the Elizabeth Richardson Center is teaming up with community partners to host a donation drive.

The drive, which lasts the entire month of March, is intended to bring in more supplies for the non-profit, which will be used to support the organization’s clients who have developmental disabilities.

The organization is asking for a variety of household supplies, non-perishable foods, and unused clothing. For a full list of what you can donate and donation locations, you can follow this link.