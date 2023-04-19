SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can enjoy a self-guided art walk through downtown Springdale next week.

The Art Walk returns April 27 – 29. You can take a memorable train ride on Saturday only before or after your walk. Tickets are on sale now. The self-guided tour is free.

The Art Walk features local artists’ work, galleries, and maker’s spaces. While you’re at it, be sure to check out the local businesses that are participating and displaying some of the artwork.

The Art Walk will take place Thurs., April 27 and Fri., April 28 from 4-8 P.M. and Sat., April 29 from 10 A.M. – 6 P.M.

You can find more information online.