FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Step right up! The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County is inviting you under the big top for its annual Dream BIG Gala.

The 16th annual charity gala is circus themed with live music from Boom Kinetic and various cirque acts.

The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County says Dream BIG is its signature fundraiser. The CSC helps local child abuse victims by providing forensic interviews, medical exams, mental health therapy, and child abuse prevention training.

The gala will take place on Sat., July 29 from 7 P.M. – 11 P.M. You can purchase tickets online.