BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Get ready to take a step back to the roaring 20s for an event helping empower women toward economic independence.

Dress for Success NWA helps women by giving them the tools and confidence they need to enter the workplace and grow within a professional network.

The Little Black Dress Gala is an event you can attend to help benefit the non-profit so it can continue to provide these services.

It’s taking place Sat., Nov. 4 at 6:00 P.M. at Thaden School in Bentonville. The theme is 1920s New Orleans.

You can find other ways you can support their mission by visiting their website.