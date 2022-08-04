NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Elizabeth Richardson Center, a non-profit that helps students with intellectual challenges navigate into adulthood, says it needs to expand its funding to maintain their current services.

The E.R.C.’s executive director, Kim Aaron, says the non-profit’s operating costs were previously 95 percent paid for by Medicaid. However, she says Medicaid payouts are not keeping pace with rising inflationary costs, as well as the costs associated with maintaining their buildings and vehicles. To ensure the non-profit can continue to operate at its current level, Aaron says the E.R.C. is now looking to expand its funding. It’s asking the community to consider donating their time, money, or services to help them in their mission. The E.R.C. is also now seeking corporate partners to sustain their work in the long-term.

If you’re interested in learning more about the E.R.C., it’s work, or opportunities to get involved, Aaron encourages people to visit their website, and reach out with any inquiries.