FAYETTEVILLE (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Public School Resource Center (APSRC) and several Northwest Arkansas area open-enrollment charter schools are inviting families and community members to attend their Education Expo on Saturday, May 13 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

The Education Expo aims to provide families with information about tuition-free public education options for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Leaders from multiple public charter schools will be available to discuss educational opportunities, programs, and student learning experiences unique to each campus.

Parents and students can take advantage of the opportunity to visit with school officials and learn about next steps for enrolling. Additionally, the expo will feature live student showcases highlighting the performing arts and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEAM).

For those interested in pursuing a career in education, the Education Expo also offers the chance to learn more about current employment opportunities in the area.