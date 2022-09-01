BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The International Electric Unicycle Games begins this weekend in Bentonville. “Amped Electric Games” selected Bentonville for the first-ever competition event. The games will also support The American Childhood Cancer Organization. The games will start on Friday, September 2nd, and continue through Sunday, September 4th.

Appearing on KNWA Today and Fox24 News at 7, organizer Seth Johnson says the weekend will feature a variety of competitions and workshops. Electric unicyclists Liv Esenbock (shown in video above) and Law Laxina (show in video below) showed viewers a variety of different styles of riding that spectators can expect this weekend.

A full list of events that will take place over the weekend’s games can be found on Amped Electric Games‘ website.