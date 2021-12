FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Animal Services is one of 200 shelters in the country participating in this year’s BISSELL Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” Holiday Hope event.

From Dec. 7 to Dec. 19, you can adopt a pet at a reduced adoption fee.

Appointments are required, call the Rogers Animal Services to schedule one and meet a furry friend to add to your family.