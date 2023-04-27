ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Equestrian Bridges is inviting you to its 11th annual Mini Derby.

The Run for the Roses is coming to Northwest Arkansas with live mini-horse racing! The Kentucky Derby will also be playing on the big screen.

With a purchase of a ticket, you can enjoy live music, a silent auction, local food trucks, an open bar, and mint juleps!

The event will take place Sat., May 6 from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. at 5290 S. Bellview Rd. in Rogers.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will support Equestrian Bridges, a non-profit that provides people with physical, mental, and emotional healing through Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies.

You can purchase tickets online.