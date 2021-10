Our KNWA Today takes us on a tour around Farmland Adventures

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — From picking pumpkins, feeding animals to peddle carts, Farmland Adventures is just one place you take your family to get into the fall spirit.

Farmland Adventures is open from September 10th – November 6th, 2021 on Fridays from 1:00 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 pm. It’s also open on Thursdays in October from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices are $14.00 for adults and $12.00 for children 3-12. Children 2 and under are free with a paying adult.