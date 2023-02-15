FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 30th annual Fat Saturday Parade of Fools will return to Fayetteville this Saturday, February 18th.

Organizers describe the parade as a family-friendly and pet-friendly event. It starts at 2 p.m. on the Fayetteville Square, before moving to Block and Dickson Streets.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for non-profits supporting the community. This year’s charity is the Peace at Home Family Shelter. The organization provides support for people fleeing domestic violence in Northwest Arkansas. Event organizers say they will present their check to Peace at Home immediately after the parade.

More information about the event is available on their website, linked here.