FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center is partnering with the Fayetteville Film Festival to highlight Arkansas-made films.

The Arkansas Filmmaker’s Showcase starts at 8 P.M. on Sat., March 11 at the Walton Arts Center.

Tickets are $15 dollars. You can purchase tickets and see which films will be screened online.