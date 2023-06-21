FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Movement Festival is returning for its second year during the last weekend of June and into early July.

According to the festival’s website, the three-day gathering aims to “bring together community members making positive changes in the world of dance, yoga, therapy, art, performance art, and improvisation.”

Starting on June 30 and continuing until July 2 at Fayetteville’s Mt. Sequoyah Center, the festival features a variety of classes including bachata, dance improv, and adult jazz. The event also has a several events and classes that focus more on wellness, such as bird watching, an ice bath, and poetry writing.

You can find a schedule of events here, and a link to buy tickets here.