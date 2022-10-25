FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 has been canceled due to weather.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is collecting coats for schools and non-profits in the area.

You can donate new or gently-used coats to officers outside the Walmart Supercenter on N. Mall Avenue in Fayetteville from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 25, and Thurs., Oct. 27. The coats will be given to children and adults, so all sizes are needed.

The police department is also hosting Drug Take Back Day on Sat., Oct. 29. You can drop off expired or unused medicine at the Harps on N. Colorado from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.