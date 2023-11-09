FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — With cooler weather on the way, you may be looking for indoor activities and the Fayetteville Library has you covered.

Several events are happening this month including SoNA Beyond – Tone Painting. On its website, the event is described as a blend of music and visual art. It takes place Sat., Nov. 18 from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

“Food for Fees!” is also taking place through Nov. 11. Pay off your library fees with a food donation. $1 will be removed for each non-perishable food item donated.

There are also several services you can take advantage of with a library card. For more information, you can check out their website or visit them in person when they’re open.

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 9 A.M. – 8 P.M.

Friday/Saturday: 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Sunday: 1 P.M. – 5 P.M.