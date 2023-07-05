ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — You can give back while watching short films highlighting the bike community.

Pedal it Forward will host its Filmed by Bike film festival. It’ll include bike movies, suitable for all ages.

One of the films featured on the big screen will be “All Bodies on Bike,” which brings you along on an adventure and teaches about inclusivity.

The festival will take place at Victory Theater on Saturday, July 8th. Tickets are $17. Proceeds will go to Pedal it Forward, a group that collects and distributes bikes to the community.

You can purchase tickets online.