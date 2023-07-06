FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is bringing back its Firefly Fling Festival for another year. The July family event is also a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

The event’s description on the garden’s website says it’s expecting to draw thousands of families for an evening of fantasy-themed activities, where dressing up is highly encouraged. Activities include fairy house building, musical and theatrical performances, and a laser light show.

The event runs from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm on July 15th at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Tickets cost $24 for adults and $14 for anyone 13 and under. For garden members, tickets cost $17.50, and $7.50 for anyone 13 and under.