LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Registration for First Tee’s Summer Golf Camp is now open.

According to its website, First Tee – Northwest Arkansas empowers kids and teaches them life skills and character development through the game of golf.

The non-profit has a facility in Lowell that features a driving range, a large bentgrass putting green, a short game center, and a newly designed par 3, 9-hole course. It is open to the public and available for all ages.

Camps are offered for ages 4-6 and 7-15. Kids will gain full swing, short game, putting, and golf course experience.

You register your child and check out prices online.