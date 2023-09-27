FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of high school students are banding together to connect the community to resources for people who deal with food allergies.

According to its website, K12 Allergies helps parents cope with their children’s food allergies by giving them a space to share their stories.

The organization will host a “Food Allergy Awareness Walk” on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the UofA Union. You can expect to learn more about food-allergy-friendly brands and local restaurants.