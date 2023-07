FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Mayor’s 4th of July celebration returns this year in Fort Smith.

It’ll take place at Harry E. Kelley River Park. There will be food trucks, free publication transportation, and live entertainment.

Gates will open at 5 P.M. The fireworks show with patriotic music by the River Valley Community Band will begin at 9:30 P.M.