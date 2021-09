BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This year’s Kiss a Pig Gala will take place on Oct. 2 at 6:00 P.M. at the Peel Museum & Botanical Garden.

The event is sold out but volunteers are still needed. You can find more information on the event as well as the candidates by visiting the Kiss a Pig website.

You can also learn more about the American Diabetes Association including how to give back by visiting the American Diabetes Association website.