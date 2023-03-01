FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Soon, you’ll have the chance to hear from a Pulitzer Prize finalist about his book that looks into unsolved murder cases from the civil rights era.

The Fayetteville Public Library invites you to discuss Jerry Mitchell’s book “Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era,” as part of its Gathering of the Groups event.

Registration is recommended but not required. The event is free to the public.

Copies of Mitchell’s book can be purchased at the event.

It takes place Tues., March 7 from 6:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. at the Fayetteville Public Library’s Event Center.