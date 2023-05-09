BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The nonprofit Startup Junkie Foundation, in partnership with NWA Workplaces, will be hosting a free “Getting Your Business Off the Ground!” event Thursday, May 11th, for existing businesses, startups, and those who aspire to own a business someday.

Organizers say the event will provide valuable insights and guidance to help entrepreneurs with their business planning, financing, and marketing strategies.

Martha Londagin, Startup Junkie’s business consultant, will help attendees understand business structures, first steps for starting or expanding a business, funding options, low-cost marketing ideas, and personal testing of your customer market base. Attendees will also receive a list of available Northwest Arkansas resources that offer low or no cost to assistance.

The event will be held in-person at NWA Workplaces located at 3604 NW Frontage Rd., Bentonville, AR 72712.

Registration is required due to limited seating space. You can register through their Eventbrite page, linked here.