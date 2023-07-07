BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges and several local organizations and businesses are teaming up to offer a free evening of Latin music, dancing, and performances. This is Crystal Bridge’s third “Latin Dance Adventures” event, which will include free professional lessons from En Fuego Dance & Fitness.

The July 13th evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with a pre-event performance of “Rhythm y MAS,” curated by the LatinX Theatre Project. Crystal Bridge’s website describes the performance as “a collection of its original songs, scenes, and poems handpicked to keep spirits high and hold down the beat.”

Dance classes begin at 7:30 p.m., and no previous skill or partner is required. After the lesson, the night of Latin of dancing will continue until 10:30 p.m.

While the event is free, tickets do need to be reserved in advance. You can do so through Latin Dance Adventures’ event page, linked here.