ROGERS, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) – Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield is offering communities across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley free mental health first aid classes over the course of the next several months.

The course description says the class teaches attendees how to “recognize signs of mental health or substance use challengers in adults 18 or older, how to offer and provide initial help, and how to guide a person towards appropriate care if necessary.”

Classes are offered as a single-day course, which lasts around six and a half hours. You can find more information about the course, and find a date that works for you through the course’s webpage, linked here.