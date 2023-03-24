ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The nonprofit Oasis of Northwest Arkansas is hosting a free recovery breakfast and expo in Rogers this Saturday, March 25th.

Their free “It Takes a Village” event will give attendees the chance to learn about addiction and recovery, and go over the recovery resources Arkansans have access to, all over breakfast.

While tickets won’t cost anything for people interested in attending, the nonprofit does ask people to register for the event online here.

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas works with women in addiction recovery by support them through the process. To learn more about their mission, this link will take you to their website.