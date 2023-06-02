FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Habitat for Humanity of Washington County is teaming up with police and firefighters in Northwest Arkansas to host a free safety training this June.

According to the nonprofit’s Brandon Swoboda, the training on June 10, 2023, will be hosted by first responders, and go over first aid, home safety, and public safety. It will start at 9 a.m., and run until 11:15 a.m. at Vertical Community Church in Fayetteville.

The event is a part of year-long series of free community-wide trainings hosted by Habitat for Humanity, and supported by partners in the community.

A full list of trainings is shown below: