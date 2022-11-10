FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans can take advantage of a free Krav Maga self-defense class this December.

The class is hosted by Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, although a press release from the company says there will be no talk about insurance during the event.

The class will be held on December 3rd at the ArkansasBlue Welcome Center in Fort Smith, starting at 10:15 a.m., and will be taught by a certified Krav Maga instructor.

The new December 3rd date for this class comes after Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield says their previously scheduled class on November 12th filled up faster than anticipated.

You can register for free using the QR code below, or by following the link here.