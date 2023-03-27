FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Northwest Arkansas (AR) Chapter of the Links Incorporated is hosting a free healthcare symposium this Saturday, April 1st, in Fayetteville.

On KNWA Today and Fox24 News at 7, an organizer for the “Black K.A.R.E. Health Symposium” said the event will focus primarily on connecting people with information and resources related to chronic kidney disease. While there, attendees will also be able to learn about other healthcare issues that disproportionally affect black communities and enjoy activities that organizers say offer fun for the whole family.

The April 1st event will take place from 1-3 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Those interested in attending should register online, through the Eventbrite page linked here.