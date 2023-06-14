BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – OZ Cycling Tours and the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce are continuing their partnership to offer free weekly bike rides throughout the summer.

The program, called Weekend Warmup, offers interested riders the chance to join a guided group ride every Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to OZ Cycling Tour’s Ryan West, bikers can meet up with the group at the Chamber of Commerce’s parking lot, and can expect to ride a variety of different routes, depending on the week or weeks they attend.

The rides are subject to cancellations in the case of inclement weather. Our readers can find updates on the Chamber of Commerce’s social media accounts, and on OZ Cycling Tours’ Instagram.