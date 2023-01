BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A two-day, all-ages music festival is coming back to NWA and tickets are on sale now.

Freshgrass returns May 19- May 20 at The Momentary. Artists performing include Caamp, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, and many more.

Ticket prices are below:

Two-day Freshpass VIP ticket: $375

Two-day GA Pass: Adults – $124

Children 7-16 – $40

Children 0-6 – FREE

Prices are discounted for Momentary members. You can sign up to become a member or check out more information about Freshgrass on the website.