FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Whether you’re planning on trick-or-treating or spending the night inside, there are ways you can make your night spookier with some family fun!

Niki Hawkins with Northwest Health shared tips for parents on ensuring their kids are enjoying their sweet treats without overindulging.

She also shared different recipes for healthy snacks that are fun to make with anyone.

Recipes:

Banana Ghosts – I used Dannon Light and Fit Greek yogurt to add some protein for a balanced snack.

Mummy Pizza

Jack-O-Lantern Mandarin Cups – store-bought fruit cups or sugar-free jello cups work great for this, in any Halloween color, and use a permanent marker to let your kids get creative with making faces

Caramel Apple – Use your favorite apple variety, individual caramel cups, treat bags, and curly ribbon. This makes a great festive snack as a party favor or treat for your child’s teacher. Individual packs of peanut or almond butter would also be a great option to decrease the added sugar.