WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re new to gardening or just appreciate it, you can check out the upcoming Garden Gate Tour.

It’s hosted by the Washington County Master Gardeners.

The self-guided tour will take place Sat., June 3 from 9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. You will get to check out seven locally owned gardens, six in Fayetteville and one in Goshen. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.