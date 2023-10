SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Grab the ghouls and prepare for an evening of shopping and fun at Shiloh Square!

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 20. Milk & Sugar will have a DIY salt bar. There will also be food from food trucks, music by DJ Brock, and lots of fall decor. A bike ride from Downtown Springdale will start at 4 P.M. and head to Lake Fayetteville.

Festive outfits are highly encouraged.

You can find more information online.