NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Girl Scouts of America is celebrating National S’mores Day throughout this week. During an appearance on KNWA Today, local scouts representing the Gems of the Ozarks, Hadley Rosequist and Ava McIver, showed off their favorite s’mores recipe: the Elvis. In addition to the usual graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallow combo, the Elvis also includes bananas and a peanut butter cup!

This is just one of many unique s’mores recipes the Girl Scouts are sharing as a part of this week. The others include:

-The 1927: Graham crackers x2, marshmallow, chocolate

-The Girl Scout Cookie: Your favorite Girl Scout Cookie x2, marshmallow, chocolate

-The Nutty Buddy: Graham crackers x2, marshmallow, peanut butter cup, chocolate

-Birthday Cake: Graham crackers x2, marshmallow, sprinkles, frosting, chocolate

-The Sophisticate: Graham crackers x2, marshmallow, raspberries, dark chocolate

As for how to cook the marshmallow, Rosequist jokes that “most of the girls like to set theirs on fire first.”

Rosequist and McIver say that aside from making s’mores, camping is a big part of what they enjoy about Girl Scouts. The Gems of the Ozarks is a girl scouting group under the broader organization, Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.