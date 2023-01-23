FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s everyone’s favorite time of year, it’s time to get your Girl Scout cookies.

A few Junior scouts from Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas joined KNWA Today to talk about what Girl Scouts has taught them and how excited they are for this year’s cookie sales.

You can put your order in directly from a local Girl Scout or if you don’t know of one, fill out the interest form online. You can also find a cookie booth near your neighborhood using “Cookie Finder.” Booth sales open Feb. 17th.

You can also view the different cookies online. Every purchase helps out the Girl Scouts’ different programs.