SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Girl Scout Diamonds will be hosting an inaugural fundraising event later this month where you can play like a Girl Scout and party like an adult.

The event will take place on April 28 at Barn at the Springs from 6:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

According to Diamonds President and CEO Dawn Prasifka, attendees will be given the opportunity to create their own Girl Scout Camp adventure along with signature cocktails, dinner, and a silent auction. The event is open for anyone to attend, men and women.

Tickets are $125, you can purchase one online.

All proceeds benefit Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.