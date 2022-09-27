FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ True Vision Children’s Homes will host its 2nd annual Golfing for Kids tournament next week.

The proceeds from the tournament are used to support Family Ministries which cares for abused and neglected children. Last year’s tournament raised over $90,000 for these children.

Golfing for Kids will be on Monday, Oct. 3 at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith. The 4-person scramble will include morning and afternoon flights, lunch, a silent auction, and prizes given after the last flight.

Registration fees for a team of 4 are $600, individual registration is $150. You can register and check out the schedule of events online.