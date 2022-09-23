FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For two weeks in October, the non-profit Single Parent Scholarship Fund will hold its “Golftoberfest” fundraiser. The fundraiser aims to support the non-profits mission of supporting single parents through the process of achieving personal satisfaction and financial independence.

To help the non-profit raise money, individuals, families, or teams can register to play putt-putt from October 8th through the 23rd, by following the link provided here. Participants can then play at Gator Golf in Fayetteville, or Golf Mountain in Lowell during a time of their choosing.

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund says it’s still accepting corporate sponsorships.