FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Her Set Her Sound organizers say they’ll be presenting the debut of a new Northwest Arkansas-based electronic group QR code during a performance Friday evening. In addition to QR Code, the August 26th show will also feature DJ Girlfriend, DJ Ryan Storey, and Taiga.

The show will be held at West & Watson in Fayetteville. The doors open at 8:30 p.m., and the music starts at 9:00 p.m. Tickets cost $15.

Her Set Her Sound describes itself as a creative-entertainment business that seeks to highlight diverse artists. The Friday concert is a collaboration between the organization and Bass Vibes.