NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All this month, you have the chance to hear the stories of some community leaders, told by them and meant to inspire you.

There are three speaking events and a networking event next month, hosted by Serve2Perform’s LatinXNA.

The Empowerment Forum will take place on Sept. 15 from 9-12 p.m. at The Momentary. Lunch will follow.

The Latina Empowerment Panel will occur on Sept. 27 from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. during the LPGA Tour at the Walton Five & Dime Suite.

“Cultures that Unite Us” will occur on Oct. 5 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Supply Chaing Hall of Fame in Rogers. This is a free event.

You can find more information, including ticket information on their website.