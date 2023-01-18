ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is home to a wonderful parks system with events you can join in on throughout the year.

Hobbs State Park will be hosting its Wonders of Winter Wildlife event Sat., Jan. 21. from 9 A.M. – 3 P.M.

The day will feature several events, all free of charge, including:

9:00 AM – Birds & Breakfast

11:00 AM – Bald Eagle Presentation

12:00 PM – Table Top Learning & Crafts

1:00 PM – All about Squirrels

Attendees will learn how to make their own bird feeder, which you can make at home.